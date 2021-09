GIBSON ANNOUNCES RUN FOR SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD

AMANDA GIBSON IS RUNNING FOR ONE OF THE THREE OPEN SEATS ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

SHE DESCRIBES HERSELF AS A PASSIONATE PARENT:

GIBSON ATTENDED WEDNESDAY’S SPECIAL SESSION REGARDING A MASK MANDATE, AND WAS SURPRISED THE BOARD DIDN’T BRING IT TO A VOTE:

SHE HAS HER OWN VIEWS ON THE MASK ISSUE:

GIBSON SAYS THE STUDENTS WILL ALWAYS BE HER FIRST PRIORITY IF SHE IS ELECTED TO THE BOARD, BUT THE TEACHERS NEED SUPPORT TOO:

GIBSON IS A 7TH GENERATION WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENT AND SHE STILL HAS THE 1899 TEACHING CERTIFICATE OF HER GREAT GREAT GRANDMOTHER.

SEVERAL OTHER FAMILY MEMBERS WERE AND ARE ALSO TEACHERS.

SHE IS MOTHER WITH A SPECIAL NEEDS CHILD AND IS FINISHING HER COLLEGE DEGREE.