GET VACCINATED, WIN CASH IN CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA

RESIDENTS IN CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA CAN WIN A CASH AWARD FOR GETTING THEIR COVID-19 VACCINATION.

VERMILLION CITY MANAGER JOHN PRESCOTT SAYS THEIR CITY COUNCIL APPROVED THE

PROGRAM.

SWEEP1 OC….COMMUNITY :20

PRESCOTT SAYS THEY ARE USING SOME OF THE FEDERAL FUNDS THEY GOT THROUGH THE AMERICAN RECOVERY PROGRAM ACT.

SWEEP2 OC….SO FAR :16

PRESCOTT SAYS THE PROGRAM CAN BE AN INCENTIVE OR A REWARD.

SWEEP3 OC….CAN ENTER :11

DURING THE TEN WEEKS OF THE PROGRAM, THERE WILL BE TWO WINNERS OF TWENTY-FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS EACH WEEK, WITH TWO RANDOM WINNERS OF FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS.

Jerry Oster WNAX