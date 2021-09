EFFORT TO TARGET SPEEDING DRIVERS IS UNDERWAY TODAY

TODAY THE IOWA STATE PATROL IS LEADING A STATEWIDE TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT INITIATIVE TARGETING SPEEDING DRIVERS.

THE PATROL SAYS THIS HISTORICALLY IS ONE OF THE DEADLIEST DAYS IN THE STATE BASED ON THE PAST 10 YEARS OF CRASH DATA.

TROOPER RYAN DEVAULT SAYS SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC, IOWA HAS SEEN A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DRIVERS SPEEDING AT OVER 100 MPH:

SPEEDING VIOLATIONS FROM JANUARY 1ST THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST OF LAST YEAR SAW A 74 PERCENT INCREASE IN DRIVERS EXCEEDING THE SPEED LIMIT BY 25 MPH OR MORE.