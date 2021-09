NO MASK MANDATE FOR SIOUX CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

THERE WILL NOT BE A MASK MANDATE FOR SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS….AT LEAST FOR NOW.

THE SCHOOL BOARD MET IN A SPECIAL SESSION TO TAKE UP BOARD VICE-PRESIDENT MONIQUE SCARLETT’S MOTION TO HAVE ALL STUDENTS, STAFF AND VISITORS START WEARING MASKS IN SCHOOL CLASSROOMS AND AT ALL SCHOOL ACTIVITIES.

AFTER OVER TWO HOURS OF DISCUSSION, WHERE OVER 20 CITIZENS SPOKE IN PERSON AND BY PHONE TO THE BOARD, SCARLETT’S MOTION CAME UP FOR A VOTE.

MASKING6

BUT NO VOTE TOOK PLACE BECAUSE NO BOARD MEMBER WOULD SECOND THE MOTION, WHICH CAUGHT BOARD PRESIDENT PERLA ALARCON-FLORY BY SURPRISE:

MASKING7

BOARD MEMBERS DAN GREENWELL, TAYLOR GOODVIN AND JULINE ALBERT INDICATED DURING THE MEETING THAT THEY WOULD NOT VOTE FOR A MASK MANDATE, IN PART BECAUSE AN OVERWHELMING NUMBER OF TEACHERS HAD TOLD THEM THAT THEY DID NOT WANT IT.

GOODVIN PRAISED SCARLETT FOR TAKING A STAND AND ALSO CHASTIZED SOME OF THOSE AT THE MEETING FOR THEIR BEHAVIOR, WHICH AT TIMES INCLUDED LOUD APPLAUSE AND A FEW CATCALLS:

MASKING8

THE UNION REPRESENTING THE TEACHERS HAD ALSO DECLINED TAKE A POSITION ON THE ISSUE.

BOARD MEMBERS AGREED THAT THEY WOULD CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE COVID NUMBERS IN THE DISTRICT AND COULD REVISIT THE ISSUE IN THE FUTURE IF NUMBERS WORSENED.