LOCAL CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINE MEETINGS TAKE PLACE THURSDAY

PUBLIC MEETINGS TAKE PLACE IN SIOUX CITY AND LEMARS THURSDAY ON THE PROPOSED UNDERGROUND CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINE KSCJ NEWS FIRST TOLD YOU ABOUT ON AUGUST 30TH.

JESSE HARRIS OF SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS SAYS THE “MIDWEST CARBON EXPRESS” WOULD BE THE LARGEST CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE PROJECT IN THE WORLD.

HARRIS SAYS ETHANOL PLANTS THAT FEED INTO THE PIPELINE WOULD BECOME A SO-CALLED “NET ZERO” FUEL SOURCE BY THE END OF THE DECADE.

THE 4 TO 20 INCH WIDE PIPELINE WOULD BE BURIED FOUR FEET DEEP AND STRETCH THROUGH MORE THAN 700 MILES OF IOWA, INCLUDING SEVERAL NORTHWEST COUNTIES.

THURSDAY’S MEETINGS ARE AT THE LE MARS CONVENTION CENTER AT NOON AND THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER AT 6 P.M.