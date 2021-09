GROUNDBREAKING MOVES NEW L-E-C PROJECT FORWARD

THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL AUTHORITY OFFICIALLY BROKE GROUND THIS (WEDS) AFTERNOON ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW 58-MILLION DOLLAR COUNTY AND CITY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN RON WIECK SAYS ITS THE NEXT STEP IN GETTING THE FACILITY BUILT BY MARCH OF 2023:

LEC18 OC………BETTER OFF WE ARE. :13

WIECK SAYS THE AUTHORITY MEMBERS WILL BE VISITING THE SITE FREQUENTLY DURING THE BUILDING PROCESS BY HAUSMANN CONSTRUCTION.

LEC19 OC…….FOR DECADES. :16

WHEN COMPLETED, THE NEW FACILITY WILL REPLACE THE CURRENT DOWNTOWN COUNTY JAIL THAT HAS REPAIR AND CAPACITY ISSUES.

CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER AND CURRENT COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SERVED TOGETHER AS CITY OFFICERS 20 YEARS AGO.

MUELLER SAYS THERE WERE ISSUES WITH THE CURRENT JAIL BACK THEN:

LEC20 OC……..INMATES CAN BE SAFER. :18

.

THE NEW L-E-C IS BEING BUILT ON 28TH STREET ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.