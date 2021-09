DUTCHER SENTENCED TO LIFE FOR ANAMOSA PRISON STAFF MURDERS

A SECOND INMATE HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON FOR MURDERING A NURSE AND GUARD DURING AN ESCAPE ATTEMPT AT THE ANAMOSA STATE PENITENTIARY IN MARCH.

TWENTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL DUTCHER OF SIOUX CITY HAD ORIGINALLY PLEADED NOT GUILTY AND THAT HE ACTED IN SELF-DEFENSE.

DUTCHER INSTEAD PLEADED GUILTY WEDNESDAY MORNING TO TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER.

SARA MCFARLAND, WIFE, OF THE SLAIN GUARD ROBERT, GAVE A VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENT:

ROT IN HELL.

STEPHANIE SCHULTE, THE MOTHER OF PRISON NURSE LORENA SCHULTE THAT DUTCHER KILLED, SAID HER DAUGHTER HAD A CALLING TO HELP OTHERS.

NEVER RECOVER.

DUTCHER ALSO PLEADED GUILTY TO ATTEMPTED MURDER FOR ATTACKING A FELLOW INMATE AND TO KIDNAPPING ANOTHER PRISON EMPLOYEE IN THE ANAMOSA PRISON’S INFIRMARY.

DUTCHER WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO A PRISON IN MISSOURI.

