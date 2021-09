TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION GREEN LIGHTS GORDON VIADUCT PROJECT

THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION HAS APPROVED MOVING FORWARD TO DEVELOP A PLAN TO EVENTUALLY REPLACE THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT.

DAKIN SCHULTZ OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESENTED THE PROPOSAL AT THE MEETING TUESDAY MORNING:

THE VIADUCT IS THE MAIN CONNECTING ROUTE FROM THE CITY’S EAST END TO THE DOWNTOWN AREA:

AROUND 20,000 VEHICLES TRAVEL OVER THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT EVERY DAY.

THE D-O-T WOULD HOPE TO KEEP THE EXISTING VIADUCT FUNCTIONING WHILE THEY CONSTRUCTED THE NEW BRIDGE NEXT TO IT.

THERE IS STILL A LOT TO FIGURE OUT, INCLUDING THE TOTAL COST, WHICH WILL BE AT LEAST 90 MILLION DOLLARS, WHO PAYS FOR WHAT, AND HOW MANY YEARS THE PROJECT WILL TAKE.

THERE WOULD ALSO BE AN IMPACT TO RAILROAD TRAFFIC AND UTILITIES IN THE VIADUCT AREA.