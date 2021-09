SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD SPECIAL SESSION ON MASKS WEDNESDAY

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD DISCUSSED THE FEDERAL JUDGE’S MASK MANDATE RULING AT THEIR MEETING MONDAY NIGHT BUT TOOK NO OFFICIAL ACTION.

BOARD VICE PRESIDENT MONIQUE SCARLETT MADE A MOTION DURING HER BOARD MEMBER REPORT TO HAVE EVERYONE START WEARING MASKS IMMEDIATELY IN SCHOOL:

THE MOTION WAS SECONDED BUT THE MASK ISSUE WAS NOT AN ACTION ITEM ON MONDAY NIGHT’S AGENDA.

BOARD MEMBER DAN GREENWELL SUGGESTED THEY MUST GIVE THE PUBLIC 24 HOURS NOTICE BEFORE TAKING ACTION ON THE ISSUE;

SCARLETT WITHDREW HER MOTION AND THE SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION AT 3 P.M. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN A PUBLIC SESSION TO TAKE UP THE MASKING MATTER.