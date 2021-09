IOWA STATE PATROL TO TARGET SPEEDING DRIVERS

THE IOWA STATE PATROL WILL BE LEADING A STATEWIDE TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT INITIATIVE THURSDAY THAT’S GEARED TOWARD THE REDUCTION OF SPEEDING DRIVERS.

THE PATROL SAYS THIS TIME PERIOD IS ONE OF THE MOST DEADLY IN THE STATE ACCORDING TO THE PAST 10 YEARS OF CRASH DATA.

SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC, IOWA HAS SEEN A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN DRIVERS GREATLY EXCEEDING THE SPEED LIMIT.

SPEEDING VIOLATIONS FROM JANUARY 1ST THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST OF LAST YEAR SAW A 74 PERCENT INCREASE IN DRIVERS EXCEEDING THE SPEED LIMIT BY 25 MPH OR MORE.

A TOTAL OF 1,497 DRIVERS WERE CITED FOR SPEEDS THAT EXCEEDED 100 MPH.

VIOLATIONS FOR THESE FLAGRANT SPEEDS INCREASED 108 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE FOUR-YEAR AVERAGE AS TROOPERS ROUTINELY CLOCKED SPEEDS AS HIGH AS 121 TO 155 MPH ON ROADS THROUGHOUT IOWA.

THE 2021 GOAL FOR FATALITIES IN IOWA IS UNDER 300, DOWN FROM 338 IN 2020.

IF ACHIEVED, THIS WILL BE THE FIRST TIME IOWA TRAFFIC FATALITIES WERE UNDER 300 LIVES SINCE 1925.

AS OF TODAY, THERE HAVE BEEN 235 DEATHS ON IOWA’S ROADWAYS, 10 MORE THAN THIS DATE LAST YEAR.