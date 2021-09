TWO PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED FROM SMOKE INHALATION FOLLOWING A HOUSE FIRE JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING.

THE HOME AT 1318 23RD STREET WAS FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

A DOWNED POWER LINE CREATED AN ADDITIONAL HAZARD TO THOSE FIGHTING THE FIRE.

IT’S NOT KNOWN YET IF THAT POWER LINE CONTRIBUTED TO THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE.

FIREFIGHTERS REMAINED AT THE SCENE THROUGH THE NIGHT.

THE HOUSE SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE AND WAS TO BE RED TAGGED.

