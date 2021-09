THOSE OF YOU WHO DRIVE ON 28TH STREET BETWEEN FLOYD BOULEVARD AND HAWKEYE DRIVE WILL BE TAKING A DETOUR THE NEXT TWO DAYS.

UNION PACIFIC WILL BE DOING RAILROAD CROSSING MAINTENANCE WORK TODAY AND TUESDAY.

A DETOUR ROUTE USING 18TH STREET AND HAWKEYE DRIVE WILL BE IN PLACE.

THE RAILROAD WILL BE CLOSING DOWN THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY CROSSING AT WEST 39TH STREET, DAKOTA AVENUE AND C STREET FOR SOME REPAIRS.

THE WORK BEGINS TODAY AND WILL FINISH ON TUESDAY.