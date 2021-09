SOUTH SIOUX RAIL CROSSING REPAIRS CONTINUE (UPDATE)

DUE TO SOME EQUIPMENT FAILURE THE RAILROAD WILL BE EXTENDING THE CLOSURE OF THE CROSSINGS REPAIR WORK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM NOW UNTIL POSSIBLY FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH.

THE CROSSING WORK IS TAKING PLACE AT WEST 39TH STREET, DAKOTA AVENUE AND C STREET IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

Updated 9:35pm 9/14/21

—————————————

THOSE OF YOU WHO DRIVE ON 28TH STREET BETWEEN FLOYD BOULEVARD AND HAWKEYE DRIVE WILL BE TAKING A DETOUR THE NEXT TWO DAYS.

UNION PACIFIC WILL BE DOING RAILROAD CROSSING MAINTENANCE WORK TODAY AND TUESDAY.

A DETOUR ROUTE USING 18TH STREET AND HAWKEYE DRIVE WILL BE IN PLACE.

THE RAILROAD WILL BE CLOSING DOWN THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY CROSSING AT WEST 39TH STREET, DAKOTA AVENUE AND C STREET FOR SOME REPAIRS.

THE WORK BEGINS TODAY AND WILL FINISH ON TUESDAY.