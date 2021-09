NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS BEGIN REDISTRICTING SPECIAL SESSION

THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE BEGAN A TWO WEEK SPECIAL SESSION MONDAY TO ENACT LEGISLATION TO REDISTRICT THE BOUNDARIES OF LEGISLATIVE AND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS IN THE STATE.

SPEAKER MIKE HILGERS OF LINCOLN EXPLAINED THE FIRST DAY OF DISCUSSING 14 BILLS REGARDING REDISTRICTING:

HILGERS HOPES DEBATE ON THE BILLS CAN BEGIN BY THE END OF THE WEEK:

HE SAYS ITS POSSIBLE LAWMAKERS COULD BE IN SESSION SATURDAY, AND IS AWARE THAT THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE NEBRASKA-OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL RIVALRY IS BEING PLAYED THEN.