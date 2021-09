FEDERAL JUDGE OVERTURNS IOWA SCHOOL MASK MANDATE BAN

A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS ORDERED THE STATE OF IOWA TO IMMEDIATELY HALT ENFORCEMENT OF A LAW PASSED BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE IN MAY THAT PREVENTS SCHOOL BOARDS FROM ORDERING MASKS TO BE WORN IN THEIR BUILDINGS DUE TO THE PANDEMIC.

JUDGE ROBERT PRATT RULED THAT THE LAW SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASES THE RISK OF SEVERAL CHILDREN WITH HEALTH CONDITIONS OF CONTRACTING COVID-19.

SEVERAL PARENTS WITH CHILDREN THAT HAVE MEDICAL CONDITIONS SUED THE STATE OVER THE LAW.

THE STUDENTS ARE YOUNGER THAN 12, MEANING THEY’RE INELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE THE COVID-19 VACCINATION,

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ISSUED A STATEMENT CRITICIZING THE RULING AND SAYS THE STATE WILL APPEAL AND EXERCISE EVERY LEGAL OPTION TO UPHOLD STATE LAW AND DEFEND THE RIGHTS AND LIBERTIES AFFORDED TO ANY AMERICAN CITIZEN PROTECTED BY OUR CONSTITUTION.