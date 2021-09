SOUTH SIOUX HY-VEE TO DISTRIBUTE FREE MEALS MONDAY

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S HY-VEE WILL GIVE AWAY 250 MEALS TO CUSTOMERS AT A CONTACTLESS, DRIVE-THRU EVENT MONDAY.

THE GIVEAWAY WILL START AT 4 P.M. AND CONTINUE UNTIL 6 P.M., OR WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.

THE DONATION IS MADE IN SUPPORT OF SEPTEMBER’S NATIONAL FAMILY MEALS MONTH, AN INDUSTRY-INSPIRED MOVEMENT TO RAISE CONSUMER AWARENESS OF THE HEALTH AND BENEFITS OF SHARING FREQUENT FAMILY MEALS.

HY-VEE IS ALSO RECOGNIZING OTHER CULTURES BY DISTRIBUTING MEAL OPTIONS THAT SUPPORT MEAL TRADITIONS FROM VARIOUS HERITAGES.

ONE FREE MEAL WILL BE GIVEN AWAY TO THE FIRST 250 CUSTOMERS AT THE HY-VEE IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY IN THE SHARED PARKING LOT BETWEEN THE STORE AND MALL.

MEALS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED BASIS.