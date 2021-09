SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS WHAT TO DO WITH 38.9 MILLION IN ESSER FUNDS

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS WHAT TO DO WITH 38.9 MILLION...

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL DISCUSS HOW TO USE 38.9 MILLION DOLLARS IN ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EMERGENCY RELIEF FEDERAL FUNDING AT THEIR MONDAY NIGHT MEETING.

ASSISTANT DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT DR. KIM BURYANEK SAYS THE DISTRICT WANTS TO HIRE ADDITIONAL STAFF, INCLUDING TEACHERS AT ALL LEVELS WITH SOME OF THIS ROUND OF WHAT’S CALLED “ESSER FUNDS”:

ESSER1 OC…..HIGH SCHOOL AS WELL. :24

FORTY PER CENT OF THE ESSER FUNDS WOULD BE USED TO ADDRESS LEARNING LOSS.

OTHER POSITIONS INCLUDE A FAMILY SUPPORT COORDINATOR AND MORE CUSTODIANS AND CLEANING SUPPLIES TO STERILIZE THE SCHOOLS.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT ALSO HOPES TO GET BOARD APPROVAL TO BEGIN RAPID COVID TESTING OF STUDENTS WITH PARENTAL PERMISSION:

ESSER2 OC………COVID SYMPTOMS. :22

ANOTHER ESSER PROPOSAL IS TO IMPROVE FACILITY AIR VENTILATION SYSTEMS INCLUDING HIGH SCHOOL GYMS AND LOCKER ROOMS:

ESSER3 OC……..IS HIGH QUALITY. :25

NODLAND ELEMENTARY ALSO HAS AN OLD VENTILATION SYSTEM AND A DISTRICT WIDE U-V SYSTEM IS ALSO BEING PROPOSED

THE WINDOW TO USE THIS FUNDING CLOSES IN 2024.

THE DISTRICT PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED ESSER FUNDS OF 2.6 MILLION AND 17.3 MILLION DOLLARS IN THE FIRST TWO ROUNDS OF EMERGENCY PANDEMIC FUNDING.

THE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING BEGINS AT 6 P.M.