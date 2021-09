NEIGHBORHOOD FEUD RESULTS IN TWO INJURIES & ARRESTS

TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A STABBING SATURDAY AFTERNOON ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE THAT RESULTED FROM A NEIGHBORHOOD FEUD.

POLICE FOUND A 24-YEAR-OLD WOMAN SUFFERING FROM LACERATIONS WHEN THEY RESPONDED TO THE CALL AT SARGE’S MINIMART AT 1545 INDIAN HILLS BOULEVARD.

26-YEAR-OLD JASPER SYMONS OF SIOUX CITY WAS ALSO INJURED.

OFFICERS DETAINED 24-YEAR-OLD AMARI BARKER OF SIOUX CITY WHO ALLEGEDLY CAUSED THE INJURIES AND DETECTIVES DETERMINED THERE WAS AN ON-GOING FEUD BETWEEN BARKER AND A 19-YEAR-OLD FEMALE, BOTH EMPLOYED BY SARGE’S, AND PEOPLE WHO LIVE ACROSS THE STREET.

POLICE SAY THOSE RESIDENTS WERE HOLDING A YARD SALE AND BARKER AND THE FEMALE PLACED A SIGN BY THE ROAD THAT DISPARAGED THE PEOPLE LIVING AT THAT RESIDENCE.

IN RESPONSE TO THE SIGN, SYMONS AND THE 24-YEAR-OLD WOMAN DAMAGED VEHICLES BELONGING TO BARKER AND THE OTHER EMPLOYEE IN THE PARKING LOT.

POLICE SAY BARKER ARMED HIMSELF WITH TWO SWORDS INJURED THE 24-YEAR-OLD WOMAN, THEN THREW A BRICK AT SYMONS INJURING HIM.

Amari Barker mugshot

BARKER WAS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND IS BEING HELD ON $5000 BOND.

SYMONS WAS CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF FOR DAMAGING THE CARS AND IS FREE ON BOND.

Photo by George Lindblade