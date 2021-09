A SIX-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM RURAL CEDAR COUNTY NEBRASKA HAS DIED IN AN ALL TERRAIN VEHICLE ACCIDENT.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE UNIDENTIFIED BOY WAS DRIVING THE A-T-V WHEN HE WENT OVER AN EMBANKMENT.

THE VEHICLE FLIPPED AND LANDED ON TOP OF THE CHILD.

THE BOY WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT YANKTON’S AVERA SACRED HEART HOSPITAL.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 11 A.M. ON A FARM LOCATED NORTHWEST OF HARTINGTON IN CEDAR COUNTY.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.