WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS HE WILL NOT ORDER EMPLOYEES TO BE VACCINATED

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN HAS ADDED HIS VOICE TO THOSE IN THE TRI-STATE AREA EXPRESSING OPPOSITION TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S VACCINATION MANDATE THAT WAS ANNOUNCED THURSDAY:

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT EMPLOYS AROUND 120 PEOPLE.

ONE OF PRESIDENT BIDEN’S DEMANDS IS THAT ANY WORKPLACE ENTITY WITH OVER 100 EMPLOYEES MUST HAVE ALL WORKERS VACCINATED OR HAVE WEEKLY COVID TESTING.