REYNOLDS & RICKETTS VOICE OPPOSITION TO BIDEN COVID MANDATES

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THE PRESIDENT’S NEW COVID VACCINE RULES FOR FEDERAL WORKERS, HEALTH CARE STAFF AND EMPLOYEES IN LARGE BUSINESSES ARE DANGEROUS AND UNPRECEDENTED.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S ENCOURAGING IOWANS TO GET VACCINATED, BUT HE OPPOSES THE HEAVY HAND OF GOVERNMENT THREATENING TO FINE FOR BUSINESSES IF EMPLOYEES AREN’T VACCINATED OR TESTED REGULARLY.

FIRST DISTRICT CONGRESSWOMAN ASHLEY HINSON OF MARION SAYS THE PRESIDENT’S ACTIONS ARE UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

SECOND DISTRICT CONGRESSWOMAN MARIANNETTE MILLER-MEEKS OF OTTUMWA SAYS SHE ENCOURAGES ADULTS TO BE VACCINATED, BUT SHE’S DEEPLY OPPOSED TO A FEDERAL COVID VACCINE MANDATE.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS VOICING HIS OPPOSITION TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S NEW VACCINE MANDATES.

IN A STATEMENT, RICKETTS CALLED THE MANDATES A “STUNNING VIOLATION OF PERSONAL FREEDOM,” AND SAID INDIVIDUALS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR TAKING CHARGE OF THEIR PERSONAL HEALTH.

THE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER YESTERDAY REQUIRING VACCINATIONS FOR FEDERAL WORKERS AND BUSINESSES WITH MORE THAN 100 EMPLOYEES. THOSE WHO DO NOT GET VACCINATED WILL BE SUBJECT TO WEEKLY TESTING.

THE GOVERNOR SAID HE IS WORKING WITH THE ATTORNEY GENERAL TO EXPLORE LEGAL OPTIONS TO FIGHT THE MANDATE.

THE REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE ANNOUNCED IT PLANS TO FILE A LAWSUIT TO OVERTURN THE PRESIDENT’S VACCINE MANDATES.