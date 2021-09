MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES FALL FRESHMAN ENROLLMENT NUMBERS

FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR, MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS ENROLLED ONE OF THEIR TOP-FIVE LARGEST FRESHMAN CLASSES IN SCHOOL HISTORY.

THAT INCLUDES THE LARGEST-EVER GROUP OF INTERNATIONAL FIRST-YEAR STUDENTS.

THE MORNINGSIDE CLASS OF 2025 IS THE THIRD-LARGEST IN HISTORY, COMPRISED OF 370 STUDENTS FROM 19 STATES AND SEVEN COUNTRIES, INCLUDING 32 INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS.

THIS FOLLOWS TWO PREVIOUS YEARS OF TOP-FIVE CLASSES, WITH 368 FRESHMEN ARRIVING IN 2019 AND 358 FIRST-YEAR STUDENTS ENROLLING IN 2020.

THE LARGEST FRESHMAN CLASS WAS WELCOMED IN 2011 WITH 377 STUDENTS.