EXPLORERS DIVISIONAL SERIES WATCH PARTY

Kansas City, KS (September 10, 2021) – The Sioux City Explorers are hosting a watch party at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park for games one and two of the South Division Championship Series against the Kansas City Monarchs. Both games will be played in Kansas City. Game one is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 pm and game two is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 pm.

Both games will be shown in its entirety on the video board at the ballpark off of the AABaseball.TV live feed. The gates will open at 6:45 with first pitch from Legends Field scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Admittance into the ballpark will be free. The concession stands will not be open but fans will be permitted to bring outside food or beverage. The only ask is there be no sunflower seeds or peanuts to minimize the amount of garbage. Bathrooms will be open as well.

Game three is scheduled to take place in Sioux City at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park starting at 7:05 pm. Games four and five are scheduled for the same time and same place on Tuesday and Wednesday if necessary.