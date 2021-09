ALLEY ART FESTIVAL TO ADD COLOR MURALS TO DOWNTOWN

SOME OF THE ALLEYS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ARE BEING DECORATED WITH COLORFUL MURALS FOR THE RETURN OF THE ALLEY ART FESTIVAL ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH.

THE STREET ART FESTIVAL PROVIDES LOCAL ARTISTS A PLATFORM TO SHOW THEIR SKILLS, BY CREATING MURALS IN THE ALLEYWAYS.

THIS YEAR THE FESTIVAL WILL EXPAND TO INCLUDE MURAL PAINTINGS ON THE ORPHEUM AND FRANCES BUILDINGS, AND BOTH 4TH AND 5TH STREETS BETWEEN PIERCE AND NEBRASKA WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE EVENT.

THE FESTIVAL INCLUDES MUSIC FEATURING REGGAE, BLUES, ROCK, HIP HOP AND FOLK ON TWO STAGES.

THERE’S ALSO ART VENDORS. FOOD VENDORS, BEER, WINE AND FESTIVAL MERCHANDISE FOR SALE.

THE EVENT RUN FROM 1 P.M. UNTIL 11 P.M. ON SEPTEMBER 25THJ WITH ADMISSION $5 AT THE GATE AND CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER FREE.