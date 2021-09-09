USHL Western Conference Shootout and Youth Showcase

Sioux City, IA (September 9, 2021) – The Sioux City Musketeers and Tyson Events Center will welcome all 8 participating teams in the United States Hockey League’s (USHL) Western Conference, and some of the nation’s best youth hockey players to Sioux City for an action-packed hockey filled weekend. The Sioux City Musketeers Westerns Conference Shootout will take place at the Tyson Events Center September 10 – 12.

In addition to the USHL’s Western Conference Shootout, the Musketeers will be host some of the top youth teams from across the country to showcase their skills in front of more than 150 scouts from the NHL, NCAA, and Junior Hockey organizations. The youth teams include athletes ranging from 15 to 18 years old from California, Texas, Colorado, Omaha, and Minnesota. The three-day competition will take place at both the Tyson Events Center and IBP Ice Center.

The Musketeers will face off against the Tri City Storm and their longtime I-29 Rival Omaha Lancers on Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm in the event’s marquee matchups.

The event is expected to bring a significant boost to the local economy for the weekend, bringing more than 1,000 hotel rooms and spending on travel, meals, and entertainment.

“Anytime we can come together with our partners to bring an event to Sioux City, we’re all onboard” stated Tim Savona, General Manager for Spectra at the Tyson Events Center, “an event like this generates a lot of economic impact and truly shines a special light on our community.”

In order to accommodate the event Tyson Events Center officials are installing the ice playing surface about three weeks sooner than normal.

“This is a special event to have in Sioux City to start our 50th season” added Musketeers Managing Partner Lloyd Ney. “The eyes of the hockey world will be on Sioux City for these three days and we expect to see scouts and decision makers from the NHL all weekend. Sioux City is a great community to host these events and our hotels, restaurants, and other businesses can use the boost. Working in partnership with the Tyson Events Center and the IBP Ice Arena, we’ve been able to put together a special event that showcases not only the talent of the USHL, but the welcoming spirit of Siouxland”.

Games will begin on Friday, September 10th and continue through Sunday, September 12th. For more information including game schedule, please visit the Sioux City Musketeers website at www.musketeershockey.com.