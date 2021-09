SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON A FEDERAL DRUG CHARGE.

40-YEAR-OLD HUGO A. TORRES WAS SENTENCED TO TWENTY YEARS IN PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE.

TORRES HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED THREE TIMES IN SOUTH DAKOTA FOR FELONY DRUG TRAFFICKING OFFENSES, INCLUDING A FEDERAL CASE IN 2014.

IN AUGUST OF 2020, LAW ENFORCEMENT USED A CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT TO PURCHASE TEN POUNDS OF METH FROM TORRES.

A FEW DAYS LATER LAW ENFORCEMENT USED A CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT TO MAKE A $13,000 DRUG DEBT PAYMENT TO TORRES, AND OBTAINED ANOTHER TWO POUNDS OF METH FROM HIM.

EVIDENCE SHOWED TORRES AND OTHERS DISTRIBUTED METH IN THE SIOUX CITY AND SIOUX FALLS AREA.