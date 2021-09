SIOUX CITY FILM FESTIVAL READIES TO LIGHT UP THE SILVER SCREEN

SIOUX CITY’S INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL IS BACK FOR A 16TH YEAR.OF SHOWCASING SHORT FILMS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE.

FESTIVAL PRESIDENT LESLIE WERDEN SAYS THEY HAD A BIG JOB DECIDING ON WHAT FILMS TO SELECT FOR THE OCTOBER 1ST THROUGH 3RD EVENT AT THE PROMENADE CINEMA:

FILMS1 OC……… 16TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL. :10

SHE SAYS 83 FILMS WILL BE SHOWN FROM A WIDE VARIETY OF THEMES AND TOPICS:

FILMS2 OC……… FANTASY. :09

THE LINEUP INCLUDES “SKIN” THE 91ST ACADEMY AWARDS OSCAR WINNER FOR BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM DIRECTED BY GUY NATTIV:

FILMS3 OC……BACKLASH. :13

FESTIVAL DIRECTOR ADAM GONSHOROWSKI SAYS THEY ARE ALSO HONORING FESTIVAL CO-FOUNDER RICK MULLIN, WHO PASSED AWAY IN FEBRUARY, BY NAMING THEIR FILMMAKERS LOUNGE AFTER HIM:

FILM4 OC…17 YEARS WITH IT. :13

A PRE-FESTIVAL EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE SEPTEMBER 30TH AT THE PROMENADE FEATURING FILMS MADE BY LOCAL FILMMAKERS AND THE DOCUMENTARY “STORM LAKE”.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE ON THEIR WEBSITE AT SIOUX CITY FILM FEST DOT ORG INCLUDING A $50 VIP PASS THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30TH, WHICH INCREASES TO $75 AFTER THAT.