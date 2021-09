MISSOURI MURDER SUSPECT FOUND DEAD IN DAKOTA DUNES

A MAN WANTED FOR THE MURDERS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN MISSOURI WAS FOUND DEAD LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN DAKOTA DUNES, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE UNION COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE BODY OF 45-YEAR-OLD J.T. MCLEAN WAS FOUND IN A CAR IN A MOTEL PARKING LOT.

AUTHORITIES SAY MCLEAN DIED FROM A SELF INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND AND HAD STOLEN THE CAR FROM ONE OF HIS VICTIMS.

HE WAS WANTED FOR THE MURDERS OF HIS GIRLFRIEND AND HER 11-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER IN AUGUST IN BOONE COUNTY MISSOURI.

MCLEAN WAS ALSO WANTED FOR THE DEATHS OF A MAN AND A WOMAN RELATED TO HIS EX-WIFE IN MILLER COUNTY, MISSOURI.

HIS EX-WIFE LIVED IN THE DAKOTA DUNES AREA.

SHE HAD BEEN WARNED BY AUTHORITIES AND MOVED TO A SAFE LOCATION.

LAW ENFORCEMENT USED ONSTAR TO LOCATE THE STOLEN VEHICLE MCLEAN WAS DRIVING.

Updated 3:40 pm 9/9/21