HAMILTON BLVD TRAFFIC LIGHT STUDY ENTERS PHASE TWO

THE NEXT PHASE OF THE HAMILTON BOULEVARD TRAFFIC SIGNAL EVALUATION IS GETTING UNDERWAY IN SIOUX CITY.

FOR THE LAST 30 DAYS THE TRAFFIC SIGNALS WERE PLACED IN FLASH MODE AND STOP SIGN CONTROL WAS PLACED ON THE SIDE-STREET APPROACHES AT WEST 3RD, WEST 8TH AND WEST 22ND STREET INTERSECTIONS WITH HAMILTON.

AS PHASE 2 BEGINS THIS WEEK, THE SIGNALS WILL NOW BE TURNED OFF AND NO LONGER FLASH AND THE SIGNAL HEADS WILL BE BAGGED.

THIS EVALUATION WILL CONTINUE FOR ANOTHER 60 DAYS.

THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FEEDBACK TO THE CITY ONLINE OR BY CALLING 712-224-4990.