X’S to host watch party at Mercy Field

The Sioux City Explorers are hosting a watch party at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park for the South Division Wild Card Game against the Cleburne Railroaders.

The game will be shown in its entirety on the video board at the ballpark off of the AABaseball.TV live feed. The gates will open at 6:45 with first pitch at The Depot in Cleburne scheduled for 7:06 pm.

Admittance into the ballpark will be free. The concession stands will not be open but fans will be permitted to bring outside food or beverage. The only ask is there be no sunflower seeds or peanuts to minimize the amount of garbage. Bathrooms will be open as well.

The South Division Wild Card Game is a one game, winner take all contest with the victor moving onto the South Division Championship Series to face the Kansas City Monarchs for a best of five series for the right to go to the American Association Finals.