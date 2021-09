FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS NOW SCHEDULED TO HOLD A RALLY IN DES MOINES IN OCTOBER.

EARLIER INFORMATION RELEASED INDICATED TRUMP WOULD SPEAK THIS SATURDAY, BUT HE WILL NOW BE SPEAKING OCTOBER 9TH AT THE IOWA STATE FAIRGROUNDS.

ORGANIZERS SAY THE DOORS WILL OPEN FOR THE EVENT AT 2:00 P-M AND TRUMP’S APPEARANCE IS SCHEDULED FOR 7:00 P-M.

HIS LAST VISIT TO IOWA WAS LAST NOVEMBER FOR A RALLY IN DUBUQUE. THE EVENT WAS HELD TWO DAYS BEFORE THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.