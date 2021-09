SIOUX CITY RECEIVES AWARD FOR COVID HOUSING RESPONSE

SIOUX CITY’S NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES DIVISION HAS BEEN SELECTED AS THE 2021 COVID-19 HOUSING RESPONSE AWARD WINNER BY THE IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY.

THE CITY WAS AWARDED FOR THE NEW NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES DIVISION OUTREACH OFFICE LOCATED IN THE MARTIN LUTHER KING GROUND TRANSPORTATION CENTER, AS WELL AS THE EMERGENCY SHELTER PROGRAM WHICH PROVIDED TEMPORARY HOUSING IN HOTELS TO THOSE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS.

NEIGHBORHOOD SERVICES STAFF WERE PRESENTED WITH THE AWARD WEDNESDAY AT THE 2021 HOUSING IOWA CONFERENCE IN CEDAR RAPIDS.