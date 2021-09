PARANORMAL INVESTIGATORS TO INSPECT PRAIRIE HILLS SITE

SOME PEOPLE BELIEVE THAT THE OLD WOODBURY COUNTY HOME, KNOWN AS THE PRAIRIE HILLS FACILITY, JUST OUTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY IS HAUNTED.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAS GIVEN PERMISSION FOR A LOCAL GROUP TO INVESTIGATE THE CENTURY OLD BUILDING.

DAVE LAFLEUR OF PARA 9-1-1 MADE THE REQUEST TO THE BOARD:

HAUNT1 OC……..THINGS LIKE THAT. :15

LAFLEUR SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN PEOPLE WHO HAVE WORKED AT PRAIRIE HILLS THAT HAVE HEARD OR SEEN THINGS THEY COULDN’T EXPLAIN:

HAUNT2 OC…….CAN’T FIND ANYTHING. :13

HE HOPES TO TALK TO CURRENT AND FORMER COUNTY EMPLOYEES ABOUT THEIR EXPERIENCES.

IF THE GROUP FINDS “SOMETHING”, THE COUNTY BOARD WILL NOT BE KEPT IN THE DARK:

HAUNT3 OC……..DONE WITH IT. :14

COUNTY BOARD CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT SAYS THE COUNTY IS NOT PAYING THE GROUP TO DO THE INVESTIGATION, AND THE INVESTIGATORS WILL SIGN LIABILITY WAIVERS WHILE THEY ARE ON THE PROPERTY:

HAUNT4 OC……..ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES. :12

DEWITT WILL ACCOMPANY THEM FOR A ONE DAY PRIVATE INVESTIGATION THAT’S EXPECTED TO TAKE TEN HOURS.

THE SUPERVISORS APPROVED THE INVESTIGATION BY A 3-2 VOTE.

PARA 9-1-1 HAS BEEN INVESTIGATING AREA PHENOMENA SINCE 2008.

Photo courtesy KCAU