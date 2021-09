NOEM SAYS MORE ABORTION RELATED MEASURES MAY BE ENACTED IN SOUTH DAKOTA

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS THE STATE IS LOOKING AT THE TEXAS HEARTBEAT ABORTION BILL UPHELD BY THE U.S. SUPREME COURT AS A SIMILAR PROPOSAL FOR DEBATE IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE:

NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER TUESDAY DIRECTING THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO ESTABLISH RULES PREVENTING TELEMEDICINE AND CHEMICAL ABORTIONS IN THE STATE TO ONLY BE PRESCRIBED BY A PHYSICIAN WHO IS LICENSED IN SOUTH DAKOTA AFTER AN IN-PERSON EXAMINATION;

SHE SAYS THAT IS A PROTECTIVE MEASURE:

NOEM SAYS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TRYING TO ALLOW ABORTION ON DEMAND, AND SHE SAYS THAT WILL NOT HAPPEN IN HER STATE.

THE GOVERNOR HAS A SPECIFIC PERSON WORKING IN HER ADMINISTRATION ON THE ISSUE:

NOEM PLANS TO WORK WITH THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE TO PASS LEGISLATION THAT MAKES THESE AND OTHER PROTOCOLS PERMANENT IN THE 2022 LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

SHE MADE HER COMMENTS IN AN INTERVIEW ON FOX NEWS.