Jose Sermo Named American Association All Star

Sioux City, IA (September 7, 2021) – The American Association has announced that Sioux City Explorers infielder Jose Sermo has been named American Association Postseason All-Star for third base.

Sermo played in 91 games, hit a career high and single season franchise record 29 home runs. He also set career highs with 86 RBI and his 88 walks led the league. The switch hitter also led the league in slugging (.660) and on base percentage (.455). He also swatted 20 doubles and swiped 17 bags.

The former American Association Player of the year put together a truly memorable season in Sioux City as he also broke the Explorers career franchise record for home runs on July 27th. Currently the record now stands at 63 career home runs. Of the six multi home run games that the X”s hit this year Sermo owns three of them.

This is the second American Association Postseason All Star award for Sermo as he was also named one for his 2018 season, in which he also won the Player of the Year award.

Now in three seasons with the Explorers, Sermo has played in 278 games and has hit at a .290 clip. Along with his franchise record of 63 home runs he has scored 208 runs, driven in 244, collected 65 doubles, 11 triples and has stolen 63 bases.