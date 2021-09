SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED AFTER DIXON COUNTY PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT MONDAY IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA.

IT STARTED WHEN A TROOPER TRIED TO PULL OVER A SPEEDING VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY 20 IN DIXON COUNTY, BUT THE VEHICLE REFUSED TO STOP AND THE TROOPER INITIATED A PURSUIT.

THE VEHICLE FLED ON COUNTY ROADS IN EXCESS OF 75 MILES PER HOUR BUT THE FLEEING DRIVER FAILED TO NOTICE SIGNS ADVISING A BRIDGE WAS OUT,

HE DROVE INTO A CONSTRUCTION AREA AND STOPPED TEN FEET FROM THE DROP-OFF OF THE BRIDGE THAT WAS OUT.

THE DRIVER, 21-YEAR-OLD DAWSON EMMICK WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT FURTHER INCIDENT.

THERE WAS ALSO AN ADULT FEMALE AND TWO 15-MONTH OLD CHILDREN IN THE VEHICLE.

EMMICK IS CHARGED WITH FELONY FLIGHT TO AVOID ARREST, WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING, TWO COUNTS OF CHILD ABUSE/NEGLECT, DRIVING WHILE REVOKED, SPEEDING, AND TRAVELING ON A CLOSED ROAD.

HE WAS LODGED IN THE DIXON COUNTY JAIL.