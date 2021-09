SEABOARD TRIUMPH ANNOUNCES WAGE INCREASES

LOCAL COMPANIES ARE CONTINUING TO NEED WORKERS, AND ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S MAJOR EMPLOYERS IS ANNOUNCING A WAGE INCREASE TO TRY AND ATTRACT NEW HIRES.

PORK PROCESSOR SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS SAYS IT WILL PAY NEW WORKERS A STARTING BASE WAGE OF $20 PER HOUR, WHILE CURRENT PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES WILL RECEIVE A PAY INCREASE TO A RANGE OF $20 TO $22.25 AN HOUR.

THAT’S IN ADDITION TO THE RECENT INCREASE TO A $1 PER HOUR SHIFT DIFFERENTIAL.

WAGES ALSO ROSE FOR THE MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT TO A RANGE OF $21.75 TO $32.75 PER HOUR.

THE RAISES COME AS LABOR SHORTAGES ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE BEEN HITTING HOME AND BEGAN JUST ONE DAY AFTER THE PLANT CELEBRATED ITS 4TH YEAR OF OPERATIONS.

SEABOARD TRIUMPH SAYS ITS WAGES HAVE RISEN BY 27.8% SINCE THE PLANT FIRST BEGAN OPERATIONS IN SEPTEMBER OF 2017.