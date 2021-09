NOEM SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER REGARDING ABORTIONS

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DIRECTING THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO ESTABLISH RULES PREVENTING TELEMEDICINE ABORTIONS IN THE STATE.

THE EXECUTIVE ORDER ALSO RESTRICTS CHEMICAL ABORTIONS IN THE STATE.

THE ORDER DECLARES THAT ABORTION DRUGS MAY ONLY BE PRESCRIBED OR DISPENSED BY A PHYSICIAN WHO IS LICENSED IN SOUTH DAKOTA AFTER AN IN-PERSON EXAMINATION;

IT BLOCKS ABORTION-INDUCING DRUGS FROM BEING PROVIDED VIA COURIER, DELIVERY, TELEMEDICINE, OR MAIL SERVICE AND PREVENTS ABORTION-INDUCING DRUGS FROM BEING DISPENSED OR PROVIDED IN SCHOOLS OR ON STATE GROUNDS.

LICENSED PHYSICIANS MUST ENSURE THAT INFORMED CONSENT LAWS ARE PROPERLY ADMINISTERED.

THE EXECUTIVE ORDER ALSO DIRECTS THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO DEVELOP LICENSING REQUIREMENTS FOR PILL ONLY ABORTION CLINICS;

GOVERNOR NOEM PLANS TO WORK WITH THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE TO PASS LEGISLATION THAT MAKES THESE AND OTHER PROTOCOLS PERMANENT IN THE 2022 LEGISLATIVE SESSION.