BIGELOW PARK CAMPGROUND TO CLOSE FOR SEASON

THE WOODBURY COUNTY CONSERVATION BOARD CAMPGROUND AND SHOWER HOUSE AT BIGELOW PARK AND BROWN’S LAKE NEAR SALIX WILL CLOSE EARLY FOR THE SEASON ON WEDNESDAY AT 4:00 P.M.

RENOVATIONS TO THE BIGELOW PARK CAMPGROUND ARE NEEDED AND THE STAFF PLANS TO BEGIN THAT PROJECT.

THE ENCLOSED SHELTER, PLAYGROUND, FISHING PIER AND OTHER FACILITIES AT BIGELOW PARK WILL REMAIN OPEN.

WOODBURY COUNTY CAMPGROUNDS AND FACILITIES AT SNYDER BEND PARK, LITTLE SIOUX PARK, AND SOUTHWOOD CONSERVATION AREA WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL THE NORMAL CLOSING DATE OF OCTOBER 31ST.