NOEM SAYS MORE NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS WILL HEAD TO TEXAS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS THE NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS WHO WERE DEPLOYED TO THE MEXICAN BORDER WILL BE COMING HOME LATER THIS MONTH.

NOEM POSTED A THANK YOU MESSAGE TO THE GUARD MEMBERS ON FACEBOOK AND SAYS THEY HAVE SERVED HONORABLY TO ASSIST IN STOPPING HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND DRUG SMUGGLING INTO OUR NATION.

NOEM SAYS THANKS TO THEIR TROOPS, TEXAS HAD TIME TO ORGANIZE AND WILL NOW INCREASE ITS FINANCIAL COMMITMENT AND MANPOWER FROM WITHIN THE STATE.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD ENCOUNTERED MORE THAN 6,000 INDIVIDUALS CROSSING THE BORDER.

SHE SAYS THE END OF THIS DEPLOYMENT IS NOT THE END OF THEIR COMMITMENT TO SECURE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER.

SOUTH DAKOTA IS SENDING AN ADDITIONAL 125 TROOPS NEXT MONTH ON A FEDERAL MISSION.