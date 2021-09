NO INJURIES IN SMALL PLANE CRASH NEAR KINGSLEY

NOBODY WAS INJURED WHEN A SMALL PLANE MADE A CRASH LANDING IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY MONDAY AFTERNOON.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE PLANE WAS REPORTED DOWN JUST AFTER 3:10 P.M. IN A CORN FIELD NEAR C-66 AND TAMARACK AVENUE EAST OF THE TOWN OF KINGSLEY.

THE PLANE WAS FOUND FLIPPED UPSIDE DOWN IN THE FIELD BUT THE PILOT AND A PASSENGER WERE NOT INJURED.

THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION WILL BE INVESTIGATING THE CRASH.

Photos courtesy CBS-14