SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN JAILED AFTER 112 MPH PURSUIT

A SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOLLOWING A PURSUIT AT SPEEDS UP TO 112 MILES PER HOUR.

27-YEAR OLD DENISE SANCHEZ IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE, FELONY ELUDING, OWI AND SEVERAL TRAFFIC OFFENSES.

SANCHEZ WAS SPOTTED FIVE MILES WEST OF LE MARS DRIVING A VEHICLE REPORTED STOLEN FROM SIOUX CITY

SHE REFUSED TO STOP AND WAS PURSUED THROUGH PLYMOUTH COUNTY BY STATE TROOPERS, REMSEN POLICE AND PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTIES.

THE PURSUIT ENDED WHEN THE VEHICLE ENDED UP IN A DITCH AFTER AN IOWA STATE PATROL USED A PIT MANEUVER ON THE CAR

SANCHEZ WAS BOOKED INTO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.