SIOUX CENTER WOMAN KILLED WHEN BIKE IS STRUCK BY S-U-V

A SIOUX CENTER WOMAN HAS DIED FROM INJURIES SHE SUFFERED WHEN AN S-U-V STRUCK HER AS SHE WAS RIDING A BICYCLE NEAR HULL, IOWA.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’SAYS 69-YEAR-OLD LORNA MOSS WAS RIDING THE BIKE JUST BEFORE 6 P.M. FRIDAY ON HICKORY AVENUE, TWO MILES NORTH OF HULL.

AN S-U-V DRIVEN BY 27 YEAR OLD SETH DEJONG OF DOON STRUCK THE BICYCLE FROM BEHIND.

MOSS WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD BY THE SIOUX COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER.

DEJONG WAS TAKEN TO THE SIOUX COUNTY JAIL AND WAS CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE CAUSED BY OPERATING A VEHICLE WHILE INTOXICATED AND HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE CAUSED BY RECKLESS DRIVING.