TRI-STATE GOVERNORS WANT ACTION ON ABORTION LAWS

SIXTY REPUBLICAN IOWA LEGISLATORS WANT THE STATE SUPREME COURT TO OVERTURN A 2018 RULING ON ABORTION.

LAWYERS FILED THE BRIEF MONDAY IN THE CASE WHERE PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF THE HEARTLAND SUED IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS.

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HASN’T SET A DATE FOR ARGUMENTS TO BE OFFERED.

THE SUIT WAS FILED AFTER REYNOLDS SIGNED A 2020 LAW REQUIRING A 24-HOUR WAITING PERIOD BEFORE A WOMAN CAN GET AN ABORTION.

AN IOWA JUDGE STRUCK DOWN THE LAW IN JUNE, RULING IT UNCONSTITUTIONAL.

THE JUDGE POINTED TO THE 2018 IOWA COURT RULING WHICH ABOLISHED A 72-HOUR WAITING PERIOD FOR ABORTION. THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE APPEALED.

SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER ZACH WAHLS SAYS IT’S TIME FOR IOWANS TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD IN OPPOSITION TO EXTREME ABORTION LAWS, LIKE THE NEW TEXAS LAW BANNING ABORTIONS AFTER THE SIXTH WEEK OF A PREGNANCY.

THE TEXAS LAW GIVES ITS CITIZENS THE RIGHT TO SUE ANYONE THEY THINK IS VIOLATING THE LAW.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM WANTS TO STRENGTHEN SOUTH DAKOTA’S ABORTION LAWS.

NOEM SPOKE THURSDAY ABOUT THE U.S. SUPREME COURT’S REFUSAL TO BLOCK THE COUNTRY’S STRICTEST ABORTION LAW IN TEXAS.

THE GOVERNOR SAID SHE WANTS SOUTH DAKOTA ABORTION LAWS REVIEWED AND FOR THE STATE TO HAVE “THE STRONGEST PRO LIFE LAWS ON THE BOOKS.”

PLANNED PARENTHOOD, THE AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION, AND THE LAWYERING PROJECT ALL SUED TO BLOCK TEXAS’S LAW THAT REDUCED THE TIME LIMIT ON ABORTIONS FROM 20 WEEKS TO SIX WEEKS SINCE FERTILIZATION.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS HE WANTS TO BRING SIMILAR MEASURES TO NEBRASKA AS THE NEW ABORTION RESTRICTIONS NOW IN EFFECT IN TEXAS.

THE GOVERNOR VOICED HIS APPROVAL THURSDAY AFTER THE SUPREME COURT REFUSED TO BLOCK A TEXAS LAW THAT BANS ABORTIONS AFTER SIX WEEKS.

THE GOVERNOR SAID HIS OFFICE WILL BE WATCHING CLOSELY AS THEY PULL TOGETHER LEGISLATIVE PLANS WITH PRO-LIFE LEADERS IN NEBRASKA.

RICKETTS HAS PASSED SEVERAL LAWS RESTRICTING ABORTION ACCESS WHILE IN OFFICE, INCLUDING AN END TO TITLE TEN FUNDS FOR CLINICS THAT OFFER ANY ABORTION SERVICES.