SC SCHOOLS RELEASE COVID CASE REPORT

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS RELEASED ITS 1ST REPORT ON COVID-19 CASES FOR THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR.

THE DISTRICT SAYS THERE WERE 19 STUDENTS REPORTED BY PARENTS AS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

THERE HAVE ALSO BEEN 5 STAFF MEMBERS WHO TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID AS OF FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3RD.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH’S WEBSITE SHOWS THAT WOODBURY COUNTY HAD 141 POSITIVE COVID-19 TESTS OVER THE LAST SEVEN DAYS AND A 10.7% POSITIVE TEST RATE.

CURRENTLY, THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS NOT CONDUCTING RAPID COVID-19 TESTS IN THEIR BUILDINGS. HOWEVER, THE STATE HAS APPROVED THE DISTRICT TO CONDUCT THOSE TESTS IN THE BUILDINGS.

IF THE SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES THEIR PURCHASE, TESTS WILL BE SECURED, AND VOLUNTARY TESTING WILL BEGIN IN THE BUILDINGS.

STUDENTS WILL ONLY BE TESTED IF THERE IS PARENT OR GUARDIAN APPROVAL.