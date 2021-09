SC FIRE RESCUE HONORED FOR CARDIAC CARE RESPONSE

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE’S PARAMEDICS ARE USING THE LATEST TECHNOLOGY & METHODS TO GET PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HEART ATTACKS THE CARE THEY NEED FASTER THAN EVER.

TRAINING OFFICER TERRY RAGALLER SAYS OF THE DEPARTMENT’S E-M-TS AND PARAMEDICS ARE TRAINED TO CARE FOR CARDIAC PATIENTS THOUGH THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION’S MISSION LIFELINE INITIATIVE:

A PATIENT, IF ABLE, CAN TELL FIRE RESCUE WHICH HOSPITAL TO SEND THE E-K-G TO SO WHEN THEY ARE TRANSPORTED THERE THE CARDIAC UNIT IS READY FOR THE AMBULANCE TO ARRIVE:

RAGALLER SAYS THEY HAVE UP TO 200 HEART RELATED CALLS EACH YEAR, RANGING FROM MINOR TO MAJOR CARDIAC EVENTS.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RECEIVED THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION’S MISSION: LIFELINE E-M-S GOLD PLUS AWARD FOR IMPLEMENTING THE QUALITY IMPROVEMENT MEASURES FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WHO EXPERIENCE SEVERE HEART ATTACKS.

IT’S THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF ACHIEVEMENT FOR THE AWARD.