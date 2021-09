FEDERAL LAWSUIT SEEKS TO OVERTURN MASK MANDATES

ELEVEN PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES AND IOWA DISABILITY RIGHTS GROUPS FILED A FEDERAL LAWSUIT THIS AFTERNOON CHALLENGING AN IOWA LAW THAT BANS SCHOOL DISTRICTS FROM IMPOSING MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS.

THE PARENTS AND DISABILITY RIGHTS ADVOCATES ARE TAKING THE ACTION TO PROTECT CHILDREN WHO ARE TOO YOUNG TO BE VACCINATED WHOSE DISABILITIES, INCLUDING UNDERLYING HEALTH CONDITIONS, MAKE THEM PARTICULARLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO SEVERE ILLNESS, LONG HAUL COVID SYMPTOMS, OR EVEN DEATH FROM COVID-19.

THEY ARGUE THAT THE BAN ON MASK MANDATES DISCRIMINATES AGAINST THESE STUDENTS IN EDUCATION, EFFECTIVELY EXCLUDING THEM FROM PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND DENYING THEM EQUAL ACCESS TO EDUCATION.

THEY CLAIM THAT AT IS A VIOLATION OF THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND SECTION 504 OF THE REHABILITATION ACT.