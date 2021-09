DRIVE SAFELY THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND

LABOR DAY IS THE UNOFFICIAL END OF SUMMER AND IS ALSO ONE OF THE DEADLIEST TIMES OF THE YEAR IN TERMS OF DRUNK DRIVING FATALITIES.

IOWA STATE PATROL TROOPER KAREY YANEFF SAYS IN 2019 IN IOWA, THERE WERE SIX FATALITIES OVER THE THREE-DAY LABOR DAY WEEKEND WITH THREE OF THE FATALITIES INVOLVING A DRUNK DRIVER:

TROOPER YANEFF SAYS SPEEDING DRIVERS ARE ANOTHER PROBLEM:

YANEFF SAYS EXTRA PATROL UNITS WILL BE ON THE HIGHWAYS THROUGHOUT THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND WATCHING FOR IMPAIRED MOTORISTS.