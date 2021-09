DOGS & CATS DISPLACED BY HURRICANE ARRIVE AT SC HUMANE SOCIETY

SEVERAL DOGS AND CATS DISPLACED BY HURRICANE IDA HAVE MADE THEIR WAY FROM LOUISIANA TO THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY.

SPOKESPERSON KELLY ERIE SAYS NINE DOGS AND SIX CATS WILL SOON BE READY FOR LOCAL ADOPTION:

SC HUMANE1 OC………HURRICANE IDA. :13

THE PETS WERE BROUGHT THROUGH “OPERATION SUNFLOWER” AND WERE FLOWN TO SIOUX FALLS AND THEN LOADED INTO A VAN FOR THE TRIP TO SIOUX CITY:

SC HUMANE2 OC……TEXAS FLOODING. :13

BEFORE BEING ADOPTED OUT, ERIE SAYS THEY WILL BE UNDER OBSERVATION A FEW DAYS:

SC HUMANE3 OC…….IS DOING WELL. :15

IF SOMEONE WOULD LIKE TO HELP THEY CAN EITHER ADOPT ONE OF THE DISPLACED PETS OR MAKE A DONATION TO THE SIOUXLAND HUMANE SOCIETY.

CONTRIBUTIONS GO FOR THE CARE OF THESE AND OTHER PETS FOR SURGERIES, FOOD OR MEDICATION.