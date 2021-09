ARTSPLASH IS FREE & MOVED DOWNTOWN THIS WEEKEND

ARTSPLASH WILL TAKE PLACE THIS WEEKEND ON THE CAMPUS OF THE DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

SPOKESPERSON ERIN WEBBER -DREESZEN SAYS SOME OF THE STREETS ARE CLOSED DOWN FOR THE FREE OUTDOOR ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT FESTIVAL:

BESIDES A NUMBER OF ARTISTS DISPLAYING THEIR CREATIONS FOR VIEW AND FOR SALE, THERE WILL BE MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT:

THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND EVENT WILL ALSO HAVE FOOD TRUCKS, KIDS ACTIVITIES AND HANDS-ON ART ACTIVITIES.

INSIDE THE ART CENTER A SERIES OF AWARD WINNING FILMS FROM THE SIOUX CITY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL WILL BE SHOWN.

THE HOURS ARE FROM 10AM-6PM ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND 10AM-5PM FOR SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH.

A SHUTTLE WILL BRING ATTENDEES FROM THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER PARKING LOT TO THE ART CENTER, OR YOU MAY PARK DOWNTOWN AND WALK THERE.